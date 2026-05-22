Cameron County emergency officials offer tips to prepare for potential severe weather

Cameron County emergency officials are urging residents to take a few simple steps that can help prevent future problems.

Officials say several communities need to take steps to prepare in case of severe weather, and those steps can start right outside your front door. They said one of the easiest ways to reduce flooding is making sure water has somewhere to go.

City of Brownsville Office Emergency Management Homeland Security Director Odee Leal said officials are asking residents to check nearby storm drains and gutters for debris, especially after recent storms.

Tree limbs, leaves, and yard waste can block drainage systems and cause water to back up more quickly during heavy rain. Sandbags can also be a line of defense against the rain.

"They also need to avoid flooded roads, monitor weather updates, and keep important documents and supplies in a safe place, and readily available to be able to take with them if they need to depart from their homes," Leal said.

Leal also recommends charging phones and battery packs, keeping flashlights handy, securing outdoor items that could become projectiles in high winds, and never drive through flooded roadways.

If strong winds knock out power, report any downed power lines immediately and stay far away from them.

Watch the video above for the full story.