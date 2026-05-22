McAllen elementary students take part in trial of big bad wolf

A unique trial occurred in the Rio Grande Valley.

One of the three little pigs took the big, bad wolf to court, and it was up to McAllen elementary students to decide if the wolf was innocent or guilty.

In the case of the Third Little Pig vs. Alexander T. Wolf, better known as the "Big Bad Wolf," the accused was acquitted in the deaths of two of the three little pigs.

It was a verdict that surprised many in the courtroom. The surviving pig and Little Red Riding Hood spoke out against the wolf. Goldilocks also took the stand, but to testify in favor of the accused.

Throughout the trial, Wolf maintained his innocence, arguing that he didn't purposely cause the homes of the little pigs to come down.

He blamed it on his allergies. At the end of the trial, Wolf spoke with Channel 5 News.

"Everyone has their opinion, but justice has been served today and I'm going to go with them," Wolf said.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students played the parts of the children's book characters. Second and third grade students from Sam Houston Elementary were guided by actual lawyers.

The trial also gave students a fun, hands-on opportunity to learn about the judicial process.

"It was good, and we just had to practice at home, but it wasn't that hard, and my parents helped me pronounce the words that I needed help with," student Camila Ramirez said.

The American Board of Trial Advocates brought the trial to the Valley and said every student has a role and every jury made its own decision.

"It is up to them to judge credibly," ABOTA representative Gregory Gowan said. "You improve their vocabulary, you improve their speaking skills, and then you improve their complete understanding of how everything works here."

A first-of-its-kind experience in Hidalgo County for everyone involved, both children and adults.

Watch the video above for the full story.