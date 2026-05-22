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Escobares police chief resigns following DWI arrest, interim appointed

Escobares police chief resigns following DWI arrest, interim appointed
6 hours 38 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 12:40 PM May 22, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Jesse Alvarez. KRGV photo

The Escobares city council has appointed Lt. Jesse Alvarez as interim police chief following the resignation of Alvarez's predecessor.

The council held a special meeting on Friday to discuss the employment of Nelson Martinez, who resigned following an April 30 DWI arrest in La Grulla.

Escobares city commissioners accepted Martinez's resignation letter during a Thursday meeting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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