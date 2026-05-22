Escobares police chief resigns following DWI arrest, interim appointed

Jesse Alvarez. KRGV photo

The Escobares city council has appointed Lt. Jesse Alvarez as interim police chief following the resignation of Alvarez's predecessor.

The council held a special meeting on Friday to discuss the employment of Nelson Martinez, who resigned following an April 30 DWI arrest in La Grulla.

Escobares city commissioners accepted Martinez's resignation letter during a Thursday meeting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.