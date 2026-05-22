Escobares police chief resigns following DWI arrest, interim appointed
The Escobares city council has appointed Lt. Jesse Alvarez as interim police chief following the resignation of Alvarez's predecessor.
The council held a special meeting on Friday to discuss the employment of Nelson Martinez, who resigned following an April 30 DWI arrest in La Grulla.
Escobares city commissioners accepted Martinez's resignation letter during a Thursday meeting.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen elementary students take part in big, bad wolf trial
-
Cameron County emergency officials offer tips to prepare in case of severe...
-
San Benito High School student brought her graduation to her dad's hospital...
-
Edinburg DACA recipient shows up for ICE check-in after deportation
-
Crowds left disappointed after SpaceX scrubs Starship test launch
Sports Video
-
Sharyland baseball mounts another late inning comeback in Game 1 of regional...
-
PSJA softball drops Game 1 of state semifinal to Katy
-
PSJA Lady Bears Softball Team in Corpus Christi for the state semifinals
-
PSJA Bears baseball ready for regional final rematch against Dripping Springs
-
PSJA holds pep rally for baseball & softball teams amid historic playoff...