Woman charged for allegedly stealing $153,000 from Mission elderly woman

Vanessa Corpus-Trevino (Mugshot courtesy of the Mission Police Department)

A woman has been charged after allegedly stealing $153,000 in cash from an elderly woman's bank accounts over a two-year period.

Vanessa Corpus-Trevino was arrested by the Mission Police Department on May 20. She has been charged with forgery and financial abuse of the elderly, and her bond was set at $200,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged theft was first reported in February 2024. The victim's son arrived at the Mission Police Department to report credit card abuse.

The victim's son said Corpus-Trevino was taking advantage of his 88-year-old mother, who is bedridden and has several medical conditions. He said Corpus-Trevino began asking his mother for money and within the span of a year, borrowed around $100,000, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the son noticed transactions made on CashApp sent to "Jesse Corp" and "Vanessa Co." The victim's son claimed his mother doesn't know about CashApp, but believes Corpus-Trevino is sending herself the money using his mother's debit card information.

In March 2024, detectives met with the victim who said Corpus-Trevino had been taking advantage of her and has been taking money out of her bank account without her permission. Detectives asked the victim if she ever gave Corpus-Trevino her debit card to purchase items for her; the victim replied yes.

The affidavit said the victim was informed by her son about the CashApp transactions. Corpus-Trevino and her possible spouse, Jesse Corpus, transferred more than $30,000 into their CashApp accounts without the victim's consent. A check for $5,000 was also made out to a woman named Anita Trevino, while the victim was in a nursing home.

The victim's son said she is missing more than $100,000 from her bank account and a majority of the transactions were done through CashApp.

The affidavit said as the detectives began investigating, the victim called saying she no longer wanted to pursue charges because Corpus-Trevino said she would pay her back.

In November 2025, the victim's son said Corpus-Trevino was still asking his mother for money and since September, Corpus-Trevino was in possession of the victim's car, according to the affidavit. The victim's son said Corpus-Trevino manipulates his mother and convinces her to lend her money, which she never pays back and that Corpus-Trevino had wiped out his mother's savings.

According to the affidavit, detectives called Corpus-Trevino to return the victim's vehicle or she would be arrested. She said she had permission to use the vehicle as long as she wanted, and the victim called detectives and said they "better not arrest Vanessa because she lent her the vehicle and that Vanessa had already made arrangements to pay her all the money she had borrowed."

In February 2026, detectives were called to the victim's home and were informed she called Corpus-Trevino several days before regarding her vehicle and the money she was going to pay back.

The victim said Corpus-Trevino informed her she was going to drop off her vehicle along with a $170,000 check, even though the actual amount owed, as per the victim, is about $153,000, according to the affidavit.

Detectives were then informed that in October 2025, Corpus-Trevino picked up the victim in her vehicle and they went to TitleMax of Texas in Palmhurst to get a loan. The total of the loan was $1,214.35, and the victim gave them the title for her 2011 Nissan Cube, according to the affidavit. The victim was convinced by Vanessa that she was going to pay the loan.

The affidavit said detectives determined no payments were made on the loan and the vehicle was sold at auction for $1,600. Another $300 loan was also taken out at Speedy Cash, which is currently in default; the balance owed as of May 3 is $710.13.

In April 2026, the victim was informed her vehicle was sold at auction and she wanted to file charges against Corpus-Trevino, according to the affidavit. The victim said she never thought Vanessa would take advantage of her the way she has.

Hidalgo County court records say Corpus-Trevino is still in jail.