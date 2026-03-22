UTRGV School of Medicine marks milestone during Match Day 2026

Fifty-three UTRGV medical students found out where they'll complete their residency training.

The Class of 2026 opened their Match Day envelopes during a Friday ceremony at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The event marks the end of four years of medical school and pairs students with residency programs across the country.

This year's class is the seventh group of UTRGV medical students to participate in Match Day. The school has trained nearly 300 physician-alumni and residents since it opened in 2016, according to a news release from the university.

"This is a milestone moment for our students, their families, and the entire UTRGV community, a proud day," UTRGV School of Medicine Dean Dr. Everardo Cobos said. "Match Day represents years of perseverance and dedication, and it reflects the mission of our school: to train outstanding physicians who will serve communities across the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, and the nation."

Students matched into specialties including anesthesiology, family medicine, internal medicine, neurological surgery, neurology, obstetrics-gynecology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, pathology, pediatrics, and surgery.

Thirty-one students will stay in Texas. Twelve will continue training in the Valley.

The rest will head to residency programs in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Students staying in Texas matched to programs including UTRGV, UT Health Science Center in San Antonio, Methodist Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Christus Health System, UT at Austin Dell Medical School, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and UT Tyler Health Science Center.

Over seven years, UTRGV medical students have matched with institutions including Massachusetts General Hospital-Harvard, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Stanford University, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The new physicians will graduate in May. Residency training will last three to seven years.