Street bars relocated in Nuevo Progreso as city reshapes downtown area
Those visiting Nuevo Progreso this weekend will notice some changes.
Street bars along the main street are gone after the city relocated those bars to an area three blocks south of the international bridge.
The city says the first two blocks near the bridge will be pedestrian-only, meaning no cars allowed.
"The idea is to attract younger tourists three blocks down while providing a sense of safety near the international bridge," Nuevo Progreso Delegate Manuel Avila said.
Once the Tourist Days festivities end this weekend, crews will start repaving the first two blocks of Benito Juarez Avenue.
The project should be done by next weekend.
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