Tourist Day founder reflects on 50 years of thanking Winter Texans

Nuevo Progreso is preparing for a big party Saturday to mark the unofficial end to the Winter Texan season.

Saturday, March 21, will mark the 50th anniversary of Tourist Day. The celebration is a way for local businesses and city leaders in Nuevo Progreso to thank Winter Texans for their loyalty before they head back up north.

Arturo Serna Vigil is one of the surviving founders of the celebration. He says people from the Rio Grande Valley would cross the border to buy groceries at a cheaper price.

The Progreso International Bridge was built in 1952. From a collection of ranches known as Las Flores, the area eventually became Nuevo Progreso — a stopping point for locals and the annual Winter Texan pilgrimage.

Winter Texans loved buying Mexican-made crafts and shoes, Serna said.

Serna owned the Canada Store. In the late 1970s, Serna and five other businessmen decided to thank their loyal customers before they headed back home.

"We wanted to give them discounts, free food, and drinks," Serna said.

According to the city of Rio Bravo, that led to the creation of Tourist Day in 1976.

Serna's daughter, Roxanne, grew up helping her dad at the Canada Store.

"It's a privilege for me to be part of this since the beginning. It's a privilege for me to have my dad as the founder of El Dia del Turista," Roxanne Treviño said.

Roxanne now owns Nana's Taqueria in Weslaco.

In 1989, the city of Rio Bravo took over organizing the celebration.

"The fact that this has been going on and on for years and years is because it's very successful," Rio Bravo Economic Development and Tourism Secretary Minerva Cornejo said.

As the binational celebration continues Saturday, Serna hopes future generations don't lose sight of thanking their guests.

"I hope people continue to go to Nuevo Progreso. We have to do everything possible so those business relations continue and never end," he said.

Celebrations at the Progreso Port of Entry begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the binational greeting in the middle of the bridge at 10 a.m.

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