Free book access expands in Edcouch with new little library program

The city of Edcouch has installed three little libraries to give people of all ages access to books without the need for a library card.

The libraries are located at the community center, city hall, and the volunteer fire department. The program relies entirely on an honor system.

"It really shows the love and the interest for trying to build a culture of learning in the community," City Manager Marisela Aguilar said. "Everybody loves a good old-fashioned book in your hand."

Oscar Solis says he's always loved reading but rarely had the time during his years as a commercial truck driver. He recently stopped by to browse the little library selection.

While he didn't find his favorite genre, westerns, he still appreciates the escape a book provides so close to home.

Solis says he likes how easy it is to get a book without showing an ID or needing a library card.

"It's a good idea you just take it home, read it, and bring it back, and I have a few books I can bring too," Solis said.

He encouraged people to donate books so more children and adults have access to a variety.

"Just return them in good shape. If you have any books, donate them too; that will be nice," Solis said.

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