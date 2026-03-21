Donna man sentenced in deadly downtown McAllen shooting

Alejandro Gomez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 22-year-old man from Donna was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a deadly McAllen shooting that took place in October 2022.

Hidalgo County court records show Alejandro Gomez pleaded guilty to murder on Friday.

Gomez was one of 11 people who were arrested following the shooting death of 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.

A news release said Serna was found with gunshot wounds at the 1600 block of Beaumont Street on Oct. 2, 2022. McAllen police determined the disturbance originally occurred at a bar, No Manches Wuey, located at the 200 block of 17th Street.

Serna was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries on Oct. 6, 2022.

A total of five people pleaded guilty in connection with Serna’s death.

Joel Gonzalez Jr. pleaded guilty to murder on Friday, Nov. 14, 2024, and was sentenced to 38 years in prison with 1,133 days of time served, according to court records.

Court records said Hugo Ivan Ojeda pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to report a felony on July 25, 2024. He received deferred adjudication and was placed on six months probation.

Jaqueline Gomez and Juan Uriel Diaz also pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to report a felony. Gomez entered her plea on Dec. 17, 2024, and Diaz entered his plea on February 11, 2025. Both were sentenced to nine months probation.

Another person, 26-year-old Jennifer Lopez, pleaded guilty. The indictment states she housed and transported Gonzalez and Gomez while they were wanted on murder charges.

Viviana Gomez, 25, Naila Reyes, 32, and Humberto Ojeda Jr., 25, had their murder charges dismissed on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Bryan Vasquez, 27, had his attempted murder charge dismissed on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

According to filings made in court, the charges were dismissed “in the interest of justice” and “lack of affirmative links to establish necessary elements of offense for successful prosecution" and a "lack of probable cause.”

Court records show the final suspect arrested in connection with the investigation — 20-year-old Avan Ruben Mendoza — is scheduled to go to trial in June 2026.

As part of his plea deal, Gomez is receiving 1,259 days of jail credit.