PSJA ISD Trustee Diana Y. Serna resigns due to health concerns

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Trustee Diana Y. Serna resigned from the board due to health concerns.

The resignation is effective immediately, according to a news release from the district.

The release says Serna wants to make sure the role continues to be served with the time and attention it deserves.

Serna served on the board for more than three years starting in 2022, and held leadership positions such as board secretary, vice president and president.

"Our PSJA Family is grateful to Trustee Serna for her contributions and partnership in advancing opportunities for our students," PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias said in a statement. "We wish her the very best as she focuses on her health and well-being."

The district said it will continue to focus on student success, stability and service to the community. Officials said they will work with the board to ensure continuity and progress across the district.

A vacancy now exists on the PSJA ISD Board of Trustees. The board will address the vacancy in accordance with applicable law and district policy, the release added.