Friends for Hope fishing tournament to benefit Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center
The Friends for Hope organization is inviting the public to their 15th annual bay fishing tournament.
Battle on the Bay is set for June 6, and proceeds will benefit the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.
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