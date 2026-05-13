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Friends for Hope fishing tournament to benefit Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center

Friends for Hope fishing tournament to benefit Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center
24 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2026 May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 6:39 PM May 13, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Friends for Hope organization is inviting the public to their 15th annual bay fishing tournament.

Battle on the Bay is set for June 6, and proceeds will benefit the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.

Click here for more details.

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