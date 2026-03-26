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Thursday, March 26, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s

Thursday, March 26, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
8 hours 53 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 10:14 AM March 26, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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