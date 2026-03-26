$1.4 million mobile unit strengthens emergency response across the Valley

A new, $1.4 million mobile command unit was unveiled Wednesday by the Rio Grande Valley Emergency Communication District.

Officials say the unit will improve emergency response and can fit up to six different agencies.

According to a news release, the Multi-Agency Communication Center is designed to strengthen regional emergency response, interagency coordination, and public safety communications.

“This resource can be used in a disaster or catastrophe where 9-1-1 services throughout the region and our counties are unavailable and then mobilized to an area that's safe,” McAllen Commissioner Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora said. “You can have different law enforcement officials, first responders communicate through here.”

The unit was unveiled during the South Texas All-Hazard Conference in McAllen, where 3,000 first responders from across the region received training to respond to several disasters.

The unit will be stationed in Weslaco and is one of three across the state.