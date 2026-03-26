Mission project will track number of visitors at local parks and trails
Mission city leaders approved new tracking technology to count how many people use city trails and parks daily.
The $50,000 project uses trackers with laser-like technology embedded into the ground. They will track how many people are walking and biking in the area.
The goal is to identify the busiest areas and use that data to prioritize future improvements.
City leaders say trails like the Mission Hike and Bike Trail can see up to 200,000 visitors a year.
"[The] mayor and council have identified that as a target area to be able to seek out grant opportunities or leverage other partnerships to be able to enhance those outdoor recreational opportunities for constituents," Mission Grant & Strategic Development Director Michael Elizalde said.
The trackers are already in place. They'll collect data over the next two to four years, and the project is fully covered by a grant.
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