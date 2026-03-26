Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young visits Brownsville students as guest motivational speaker

Former Texas Longhorns legendary quarterback Vince Young visited Brownsville students on Wednesday afternoon as a motivational speaker.

The national championship winning quarterback spoke to students about the importance of being kind, staying present, and keeping their heads up after suffering setbacks in life.

"It's okay to fail," Young said when asked what he felt was the most important thing for students to know. "You can't be perfect. When you do [fail], it's just all about how you come out of your adversity. I want them to know that."

Young's message clearly made an impact, as one St. Joseph Academy student details.

"The one thing that I really related to him on was that you don't have to be perfect," St. Joseph Academy senior quarterback Gavin Cisneros said. "Him saying that, 'You're going to mess up, you're going to make mistakes, that's part of life,' That's one thing I took from this."

Speaking to young Texas students and delivering his message is something young says is of the utmost importance in his life.

"I think it is what God brought me on Earth for, not just football," he said. "My main thing is I think God put me on earth to push and motivate the next generation. This is one of my favorite places to come because everyone's so sweet. Everyone's so down to earth. I'm just happy to be part of the Brownsville community."