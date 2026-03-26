Former Lyford CISD employee arrested on charges of improper relationship between educator and student

Marcos Octavio Lugo. Photo credit: Willacy County jail.

A former Lyford CISD employee remains jailed after he was accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Willacy County jail records show Marcos Octavio Lugo, 29, was booked on March 16 on charges of improper relationship between educator and student, child grooming, indecency with a child-sexual contact, and possession of a controlled substance.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Lugo was arrested by special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division.

A statement by Lyford CISD referred to Lugo as a “former district employee” who was arrested for “inappropriate conduct with a student.”

The district said it is unable to make additional comments. Read their statement in full below:

“Lyford CISD is aware of the recent arrest of a former district employee for inappropriate conduct with a student. The individual is no longer employed by the district and has been reported to the appropriate authorities, including the State Board of Educator Certification. Because this involves a personnel matter, the district is unable to make additional comments. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We are grateful for law enforcement’s partnership and diligence, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Willacy County jail records show Lugo remains jailed as of Thursday on a $150,000 bond.