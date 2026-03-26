Edinburg Vela head football coach suspended, school board president says

Edinburg Vela High School Head Football Coach Ernesto “Ernie” Alonzo testifying during a hearing on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. KRGV photo

Edinburg Vela High School Head Football Coach Ernesto “Ernie” Alonzo was suspended, Edinburg CISD School Board Trustee Xavier Salinas confirmed Thursday to Channel 5 News.

Salinas also confirmed that the district posted a job opening for a new head football coach at the school but declined to comment further.

Alonzo’s suspension comes days after he testified in a hearing regarding a lawsuit accusing him of forcing students to work out naked in 2024.

A total of four students made the accusations across two separate lawsuits.

During the Tuesday hearing, Alonzo denied the accusations.

Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez Jr. said on the stand that the case was reviewed by the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, but no criminal offense was found.

A search of Alonzo’s educator certificate on the Texas Education Agency shows his certificate is “under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division."

Channel 5 News reached out to Edinburg CISD for comment. A district spokesperson said they do not comment on personnel matters.