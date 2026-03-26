WATCH: Edinburg PD discusses arrest of 7 people in child exploitation investigation
Seven individuals accused of child exploitation offenses were arrested following a recent sting operation, according to the Edinburg Police Department.
Details of the arrests will be provided during a Thursday press conference.
Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala, Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Marco Champion, and Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios will discuss the operation during the press conference.
The press conference is set for Thursday, March 26, at 2 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook and YouTube pages.
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