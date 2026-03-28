‘We have enough:’ Mission puts temporary hold on new car washes

Mission city leaders approved a six-month pause on new car washes over concerns about water conservation and too many businesses in one area.

The city says it's worried about having too many car washes clustered together. Along South Shary Road, several car washes sit just blocks apart.

"I see no need; there is no need," Mission resident Leticia Castro said.

City leaders passed the temporary hold during Tuesday's city council meeting. The pause comes after Mission adopted an ordinance in January requiring new car washes to be at least one mile apart from existing ones.

"But we feel one mile is not enough," City of Mission Director of Planning Xavier Cervantes said.

Representatives from Blue Wave Car Wash spoke at the meeting and addressed water use concerns.

"This facility is a system that uses 70 to 80% recycled water. A car wash of this caliber is actually a solution for water conservation, not the problem," Christian with Southern Commercial Real Estate Group said. "It prevents the 80 to 140 gallons of wasted runoff of a typical at-home car wash."

Some residents say the issue goes beyond water use.

"We have enough," Mission resident Chester Shoemaker said.

City leaders will hold public hearings in April 2026 to get community feedback on extending the current one-mile distance requirement. An amended ordinance will then go before the city council for a vote.

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