Edinburg police arrest seven men in undercover child sex sting operation

Seven men were arrested in Edinburg for allegedly trying to meet with whom they believed was a 16-year-old girl for sex.

Instead, the men found themselves face-to-face with officers conducting an undercover sting.

The arrests happened last week as part of “Operation Wildcat Watch” led by the Edinburg Police Department working with Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials announced the arrests during a Thursday news conference.

The operation ran from March 17 through March 19.

Police say the suspects communicated with what they thought was a teenage girl on several online chat sites. The person they were talking to was actually an undercover investigator with Edinburg police.

The seven men arrested are Anael Rodas, Colin Alexander McLean, Henry Martinez-Lopez, Carlos Cruz Charles Jr., Ricardo De La Rosa, Antonio Basaldua Rocha and Porfirio Palacios.

Six of the men are facing federal charges, including coercion and enticement of a minor. Charles Jr. is facing state charges.

"These predators intended to have sex with minor girls. It is appalling that in today's times, social media provides such an avenue for these crimes to take place," Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said.

Hidalgo County jail records show Charles Jr. was released on a $60,000 bond on March 22, 2026. He was charged with online solicitation of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

The other six men remain in federal custody and have hearings set for later this month.

Ayala said there are pending arrests for other offenders in this investigation.

"These men preyed on what they believed to be minor children. I urge parents to know what your children are doing online, know who they're communicating with and know what presence they have on social media," Ayala said.

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