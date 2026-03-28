Raymondville installs speed bumps near schools following safety concerns

Raymondville installed speed bumps near several schools after residents complained about speeding drivers.

The city added the bumps at L.C. Smith Elementary earlier this week and at Pittman Elementary on Wednesday. More will be installed near Raymondville Options Academic Academy and near Raymondville Early College High School, city officials said.

Ausencio Chavarria lives near Raymondville Options Academic Academy. He said drivers have been ignoring speed limits and stop signs for the past five years.

"They go real fast. They don't stop," Chavarria said. "We almost got hit a couple of times maybe a year ago, but that's too much.”

Raymondville City Manager Andres Chavez said the city received complaints and the police department noticed more speeding in the area.

"We are trying to be a little bit proactive about it. We don't want [an accident] to happen before we take action, so this is more of a proactive type of project that we are taking," Chavez said.

The speed bumps cost $2,500. A private donor paid for them.

Chavarria said the speed bumps are a step in the right direction.

"Somebody realized that we have a problem here, and now they are willing to fix it," Chavarria said.

The city is also looking into adding speed bumps in other neighborhoods.

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