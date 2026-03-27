Vipers secure big win over Memphis to inch closer to securing home playoff game

The RGV Vipers took down the Memphis Hustle on Thursday night 121-107 at Bert Ogden Arena.

It was nearly a wire-to-wire victory for the Vipers, only trailing briefly by two points in the first quarter before taking control of the lead for the rest of the game.

Daishen Nix led the way for the Vipers with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in the victory.

"Hats off to our guys" Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said after the game. "I can't be more proud of what we did tonight as a team. When you're down people you pull together even more and that's what we did."

The Vipers needed the win, as they entered the night in a three-way tie for third place in the Western Conference with the Austin Spurs and Stockton Kings.

After tonight, the Vipers moved into sole possession of third place by a half-game over the Kings and Spurs. The Vipers have one game left this season, while the other two teams both have two games left that will be played on Friday and Saturday night.

If the Vipers secure a top-four seed in the conference, they would host a first round game in the G League playoffs.