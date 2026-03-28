$9 million Pharr detention pond project delayed

A $9 million detention pond project in the area of southern Pharr has been delayed.

The pond is far from finished, and the city is now working on a new design.

Construction on the pond started before the March 2025 flood.

"It helped retain this water before it hit our drainage canals," Pharr Public Works Director Luis Marin said. "Because ultimately the canals... they only get full at a certain capacity, but this withheld that many millions of gallons prior to hitting our drainage."

The city did not provide specifics on the redesign. Officials said it needs to be in compliance with state rules.

The Texas Water Development Board is funding the majority of the project.