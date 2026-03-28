March Flood — One Year Later: McAllen frontage road flooding still unresolved one year after water rescues

The Texas Department of Transportation is reviewing drainage issues on the Interstate 2/Expressway 83 frontage road near Ware Road after severe flooding last March left drivers stranded for hours.

First responders used boats to rescue people trapped on the frontage road during the March floods. The images drew national attention and raised concerns about road safety in the area.

"It was just a little storm; imagine a hurricane, we wouldn't survive here," Mauro Alonso said.

Alonso works near Ware and the frontage roads in McAllen. He's been in the area for five years and said he had never seen flooding like that before.

"Right across Saltgrass there were people in the drainage. Maybe they couldn't see the street, then they went into a hole," Alonso said.

He described the scene as looking like a river.

"It looked like a river, like a big, big, big puddle," Alonso said.

Alonso was stuck at work for more than five hours waiting for the water to go down.

"We hope this never happens again," Alonso said.

Channel 5 News reached out to McAllen and TxDOT, asking if any work has been done to improve water flow in the area.

A city spokesperson said the area is not under their jurisdiction. The spokesperson said it falls under a combination of state right-of-way managed by TxDOT and adjacent private property.

"While the city is not responsible for maintenance or drainage improvements in that specific location, we have remained proactive in coordinating with the appropriate entities and sharing information to support long-term solutions," a city of McAllen spokesperson said in a statement. "We understand residents’ concerns and continue to encourage collaboration among all responsible parties to help mitigate future flooding in the area."

TxDOT told Channel 5 News they are aware of the flooding issues on the I-2 frontage road.

“An unprecedented amount of rainfall led to the flooding along the I-2 westbound frontage road in March 2025 and TxDOT is aware of other instances of flooding along the I-2 frontage roads," a statement from TxDOT says. "TxDOT is reviewing drainage in the area and is open to working with the city of McAllen, other entities, and private developers on possible solutions.”

Alonso hopes those solutions come quickly.

"Please help us out; better drainage would be better for the frontage here so we don't have that problem," Alonso said.

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