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RGV high school soccer regional semifinal scores and highlights

RGV high school soccer regional semifinal scores and highlights
2 hours 15 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 11:07 PM March 27, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS

BOYS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Palmview 1, Leander Glenn 0

Brownsville Veterans 0 (3), SA Brandeis 0 (2)

SA Pieper 4, Juarez-Lincoln 1

SA Reagan 5, San Benito 1

Austin Vandegrift 1, Edinburg North 0

Marble Falls 1, Valley View 0

Fredericksburg 3, IDEA Pharr 0

GIRLS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Cedar Park 3, McAllen Memorial 2

New Braunfels 5, McAllen High 0

Dripping Springs 1 (5), Harlingen 1 (4)

Austin Vandegrift 2, Brownsville Veterans 1

SA Pieper 1, Nikki Rowe 0

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