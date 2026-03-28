RGV high school soccer regional semifinal scores and highlights
RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS
BOYS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Palmview 1, Leander Glenn 0
Brownsville Veterans 0 (3), SA Brandeis 0 (2)
SA Pieper 4, Juarez-Lincoln 1
SA Reagan 5, San Benito 1
Austin Vandegrift 1, Edinburg North 0
Marble Falls 1, Valley View 0
Fredericksburg 3, IDEA Pharr 0
GIRLS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Cedar Park 3, McAllen Memorial 2
New Braunfels 5, McAllen High 0
Dripping Springs 1 (5), Harlingen 1 (4)
Austin Vandegrift 2, Brownsville Veterans 1
SA Pieper 1, Nikki Rowe 0
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RGV high school soccer regional semifinal scores and highlights
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