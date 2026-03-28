March Flood — One Year Later: New drainage projects underway to protect Green Valley Farms

It's been a year since major flooding hit Green Valley Farms in Cameron County. Residents were surrounded by water for a week.

The neighborhood looks much drier now. On March 27, 2025, water reached the tops of cars and came up to people's knees in some areas.

It was one of the areas hit the hardest by the floods that swept through the entire Rio Grande Valley at the time, bringing as much as 20 inches of rain in some areas.

Families had to walk through the water to pick up groceries.

"We couldn't go back out because when we got home we noticed that the water kept rising and the water was too high; we couldn't go out for three days straight," Green Valley Farms resident Maria Cristina Galvan said.

Galvan said once her family got home on March 27, 2025, they noticed the water rising. She said it was so high they were trapped for several days.

"The first three days were the hardest times for us," Galvan said.

Her yard, streets, and neighborhood were covered in water.

Cameron County says Green Valley Farms is an area where water in the valley naturally drains as it moves toward the Gulf.

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza said they're working on solutions to help families.

Garza said FM-510 is one reason the water stayed in this area for a week. He said the roadway caused a barrier that stopped the water from draining away.

One plan to protect this neighborhood from future flooding involves reconstructing FM-510 to allow water in the area to drain.

Garza said the county is also working to widen a drainage ditch along FM-510. It would move water out of the neighborhood into the ditch.

Galvan said her home wasn't flooded, but her roof was damaged. FEMA funding helped her replace it.

"Here we are one year later," Galvan said.

The ditch being widened should be completed in a couple of months.

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