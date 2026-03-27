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Friday, March 27, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s

Friday, March 27, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
2 hours 51 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 7:33 AM March 27, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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