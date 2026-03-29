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UTRGV Football hosted second annual youth clinic

UTRGV Football hosted second annual youth clinic
2 hours 16 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2026 Mar 29, 2026 March 29, 2026 7:01 PM March 29, 2026 in Sports

UTRGV football hosted their second annual youth clinic, the first one at Robert and Janet Vackar stadium. 

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