Sunday, March 29, 2026: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
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Man dies following mobile home fire in Donna
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Design for Pharr detention pond being reworked following March flood
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Starr County family ranch designated a Texas historical landmark
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Brownsville golf tournament raises more than $130,000 for high school seniors
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$3 million in upgrades coming to beach access at South Padre Island