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Sunday, March 29, 2026: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s

Sunday, March 29, 2026: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
11 hours 4 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2026 Mar 29, 2026 March 29, 2026 10:11 AM March 29, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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