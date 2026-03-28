UTRGV to hold free business seminars throughout the Valley

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has scheduled free business development seminars across the Rio Grande Valley starting next week.

People looking to start or grow their business can attend the events through July. The first event is scheduled in Pharr for Tuesday, March 31.

The free programs will allow people to create a business plan with the help of UTRGV experts.

"We want to showcase the fact that there are programs here to help you," UTRGV Senior Associate Vice President for Workforce and Economic Development Ron Garza said. "And they range from things like small business development, we have business incubation services, consulting services aimed at businesses that are specific to manufacturing."

People will also learn how to get government contracts and hire interns.

For a full schedule of the seminars and to register, click here.