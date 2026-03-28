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McAllen police search for man wanted in connection with Jeep theft

McAllen police search for man wanted in connection with Jeep theft
6 hours 58 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 12:07 PM March 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection with the theft of a Jeep.

The theft occurred on Friday, March 27. A 2025 Jeep Wrangler was stolen in the early morning from a residential area in the 3400 block of Indian Creek Avenue, according to a news release.

Surveillance captured images of the suspect and McAllen police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The news release said the suspect appears to be a man with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and a dark cap.

The stolen Jeep Wrangler is no longer believed to be in the McAllen area, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

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