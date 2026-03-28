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Saturday, March 28, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s

Saturday, March 28, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
7 hours 56 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 11:04 AM March 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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