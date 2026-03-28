Los Fresnos man convicted after ignoring a stop sign and killing two women in major 2023 crash
A 69-year-old Los Fresnos man was convicted Wednesday in a crash that killed two women nearly three years ago.
The man, Rogelio Campos Leal, was speeding when he ignored a stop sign and crashed into two vehicles on Sept. 26, 2023, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened at the intersection of FM 803 and FM 510 near San Benito. The victims, identified as 97-year-old Mauricia Cruz-Rodriguez and 62-year-old Blanca Mauricia Zamorano, were in one of the vehicles that Leal crashed into.
Both women died at the scene, according to a previous news release.
Court records show Leal was convicted on two counts of criminal negligent homicide.
A sentencing date was not listed online.
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