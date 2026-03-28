Parking closures expected in downtown Brownsville due to commercial shoot
A traffic alert has been issued for downtown Brownsville.
Parking will be tight for most of Saturday due to a commercial shoot for a national bank. The production will feature several local businesses and parking will be restricted while cameras are rolling.
"Production is going to be over 120 people, so you will see cameras, lighting equipment, things like that. So traffic is going to be impacted because there might be some starts and stops," Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Coordinator Eve Millon said.
Filming began at 6 a.m. and is expected to finish at 4 p.m.
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