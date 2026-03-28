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Parking closures expected in downtown Brownsville due to commercial shoot

Parking closures expected in downtown Brownsville due to commercial shoot
6 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 12:45 PM March 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A traffic alert has been issued for downtown Brownsville.

Parking will be tight for most of Saturday due to a commercial shoot for a national bank. The production will feature several local businesses and parking will be restricted while cameras are rolling.

"Production is going to be over 120 people, so you will see cameras, lighting equipment, things like that. So traffic is going to be impacted because there might be some starts and stops," Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Coordinator Eve Millon said.

Filming began at 6 a.m. and is expected to finish at 4 p.m.

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