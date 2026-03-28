Brownsville golf tournament raises record $130,000 for high school seniors
The Brownsville Independent School District said it raised about $130,000 for graduating high school seniors.
The money came from the district's 23rd Annual Superintendent Scholarship Golf Tournament. The district says the dollar amount is record-breaking with only $110,000 raised last year.
"So that's amazing and it's all thanks to our community, our sponsors that know the importance of college and education and are all willing to give back to our students at BISD," Brownsville ISD Public Relations and Community Engagement Director Isabela De La Cruz said.
Counselors from the district's eight campuses select one student to receive $1,000. More than 75 sponsors helped contribute to the cause.
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