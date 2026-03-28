Alton Recreation Center to receive energy-efficient upgrades
Major upgrades are coming to the Alton Recreation Center.
City leaders say they're taking steps to make sure they can turn the center into a temporary shelter if needed.
The center will get a solar microgrid, a backup generator and an energy-efficient HVAC system. The upgrades are being paid for by a $1.1 million FEMA grant.
"Really it wasn't until Hurricane Hanna that we started making strides to make sure that we can turn this into a shelter," Alton Public Works Director Mauro Sandoval said.
The project is currently in the design phase. It is expected to be completed by 2027.
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