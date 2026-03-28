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Alton Recreation Center to receive energy-efficient upgrades

Alton Recreation Center to receive energy-efficient upgrades
6 hours 49 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 12:11 PM March 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Major upgrades are coming to the Alton Recreation Center.

City leaders say they're taking steps to make sure they can turn the center into a temporary shelter if needed.

The center will get a solar microgrid, a backup generator and an energy-efficient HVAC system. The upgrades are being paid for by a $1.1 million FEMA grant. 

"Really it wasn't until Hurricane Hanna that we started making strides to make sure that we can turn this into a shelter," Alton Public Works Director Mauro Sandoval said.

The project is currently in the design phase. It is expected to be completed by 2027.

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