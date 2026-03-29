Starr County family ranch designated a Texas historical landmark

A family ranch near Rio Grande City is now a historical landmark

An unveiling that took three years in the making. Rancho Las Escobas now has a Texas historical landmark. The family says it is one of the oldest and most historic ranches in Starr County.

The ranch's origins date back to 1767. The land was granted to several individuals by the country and was eventually acquired by Jose Felipe Guerra Hinojosa.

"When Texas became a state in 1845, they crossed from [Cuidad Mier] and they came here and he was given the stewardship of this land by his father-in-law, which was Prudencio Gonzalez," Irma Salinas Saldaña said.

Saldana is Guerra's great-great-granddaughter.

Guerra's tomb sits a quarter mile from the historical plaque that marks his achievements.

Within 15 years of acquiring the land, Guerra became one of Starr County's most prosperous ranchers. He turned the land into something more and at one time had 80 families living on the ranch.

"They had a school here, as you see the ranch, there was a store, there was a lot of vaqueros it was very, very busy days," Saldaña said.

Saldana grew up hearing stories like that about the land and her family's history. She decided to trace that history and bring it to the Starr County Historical Commission.

"We saw the documentation, which was beyond what any college student will make. We signed it, we approved it and we sent it to Austin," Starr County Historical Commission member Maria Elia Ramos said.

The Texas Historical Commission did its own review.

"Every fact you have to have it documented and is this thick," Saldaña said. "What really got me was getting to know a person, my great-grandfather, through paper, through text."

That passion was also passed down to her son Luis.

"The home over here to my left it took about 20 years to build," Luis said. "But this is the original headquarters of the ranch, back in the late 1800. The home up here in front was my grandfather's brother."

Luis walked Channel 5 News around the property and pointed out some structures that are more than 150 years old.

"They were going to load cattle, that would bring the trucks in, load them up through the chutes and then they will go to market, whatever they were doing, maybe selling them to another ranch," Luis said.

Along with his mom, Luis will preserve the history of the land for future generations.

"At the very least share the history of where this ranch started, what it did, what it represented, not just to our family, but to the entire Starr County, the region, South Texas," Luis said.

At one time, Rancho Las Escobas was as large as 46,000 acres, now it's less than half.

No matter the size, the family will continue the legacy started by Jose Felipe Guerra Hinojosa.

"Las Escobas is still contributing to agriculture, we still have cattle," Saldana said. "And a lot of people have become lawyers, doctors, game wardens and so a lot of educators have come out."

The plaque that now stands at Rancho Las Escobas, will now also preserve the history of Starr County and South Texas.

Over the last 40 years, only five historical markers have been designated in Starr County.

In the near future, there will be another historical marker on the side of FM 649, at the entrance of Rancho Las Escobas.

Watch the video above for the full story.