Design for Pharr detention pond being reworked following March flood

A detention pond in south Pharr was under construction before the March floods happened last year.

The pond was meant to bring flood relief. During last year's flood, people in the Las Milpas area had several feet of water inside their homes.

Pharr Public Works Director Luis Marin said they're working to update the pond's current design. He says even while under construction, the detention pond was able to hold rainwater during last year's storm.

"It helped retain this water before it hit our drainage canals, because ultimately the canals, they only get full at a certain capacity, but this withheld that much, millions of gallons, prior to hitting our drainage," Marin said.

Most of the $9 million drainage project is being paid for by the Texas Water Development Board.

The city wouldn't say exactly what changes to the design of the detention pond had to be made. They said the redesign was to comply with state rules.

A completion date has not yet been announced.