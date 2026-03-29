City of Pharr to host initiative focused on fire prevention, emergency preparedness

KRGV file photo

The Pharr Fire Department is collaborating with the Pharr Public Health Department and the Valley Association for Independent Living to host the S.A.F.E.R. Home Initiative.

The initiative stands for Safety Awareness, Fire prevention, and Emergency Readiness. It is designed to equip residents with the knowledge and tools to stay safe and prepared, according to a news release.

The news release said the initiative aims to strengthen community preparedness by providing valuable information and resources. It will have a particular focus on assisting elderly, homebound, and individuals with special needs.

Those who attend will learn practical steps to reduce fire risks at home, develop emergency plans, and better understand available support services within the community.

The S.A.F.E.R. Home Initiative will be held on Monday, March 30 at the Jose "Pepe" Salinas Memorial Recreational Center, located at 1011 West Kelly Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, call the Pharr Public Health Department at 956-402-4652.