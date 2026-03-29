PSJA ISD teacher selected for Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum program

Photo courtesy of PSJA ISD.

A PSJA ISD teacher has been selected for a national program at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

According to a news release, Tami L. Bhadai was chosen as part of a group of about 80 educators from across the country and only 30 new participants were selected this year.

Bhadai has been teaching for 22 years. She currently teaches a science lab for fourth and fifth grade students.

The news release said she was named 2025 Campus Teacher of the Year and is also a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Lifetime Achievement Elementary category.

Bhadai also serves as the campus Junior Master Gardening sponsor.

The Teacher Innovator Institute is a multi-year professional development program. It connects educators with experts in aerospace science, history, and technology.

Participants get hands-on learning and behind-the-scenes museum access. They also work with national thought leaders.

"I am deeply honored to represent our district at the national level through the Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian," Bhadai said in the news release. "This opportunity reflects the dedication of our entire community, and I am excited to bring back what I learn to benefit our PSJA students."

The program requires a two-summer commitment and attendees take part in intensive sessions led by Smithsonian staff and guest experts.

Educators also develop and implement a professional learning plan that extends the institute's impact into their school communities.