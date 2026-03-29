Mercedes can now officially welcome filmmakers after earning state certification

Photo courtesy of the city of Mercedes.

The city of Mercedes has been designated by the Texas Film Commission as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community.

The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor announced the designation on March 26 after Mercedes completed a multi-step training and certification process to earn the designation, according to a news release.

"Congratulations to Mercedes on joining more than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities," Gov. Greg Abbott said in the news release. "The Texas Film Commission partners with communities in every region of the state to market their unique appeal and attract new investments in media production."

Abbott said ongoing Film Friendly Texas training prepares communities to support media production. The training spurs on-site spending at local businesses and creates jobs.

"We are proud that Mercedes has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community," Mercedes Mayor Oscar D. Montoya Sr. said. "This designation opens the door for filmmakers to discover the unique character and locations our city has to offer."

Montoya said the city looks forward to welcoming productions that will showcase the community while creating new economic opportunities.

According to the news release, more than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities across the state receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission. The commission provides training on media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity.

The Texas Film Commission in the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has helped grow local jobs and economies for more than 50 years by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercials, animation, visual effects, video game and extended reality production.