UTRGV baseball drops the South Texas Showdown series
UTRGV baseball dropped the South Texas showdown series with a 5-2 loss Sunday afternoon.
Sharyland alum Kike Cienfuegos got the start on the mound. He threw 3.2 innings allowing four runs and eight hits.
Offensively Armani Raygoza went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Diego Villescas finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Vaqueros will be back in action Tuesday night taking on Rice on the road at 6:30 p.m.
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