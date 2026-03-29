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UTRGV baseball drops the South Texas Showdown series

UTRGV baseball drops the South Texas Showdown series
2 hours 22 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2026 Mar 29, 2026 March 29, 2026 6:51 PM March 29, 2026 in Sports

UTRGV baseball dropped the South Texas showdown series with a 5-2 loss Sunday afternoon.

Sharyland alum Kike Cienfuegos got the start on the mound. He threw 3.2 innings allowing four runs and eight hits. 

Offensively Armani Raygoza went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Diego Villescas finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Vaqueros will be back in action Tuesday night taking on Rice on the road at 6:30 p.m.

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