UTRGV baseball drops the South Texas Showdown series

UTRGV baseball dropped the South Texas showdown series with a 5-2 loss Sunday afternoon.

Sharyland alum Kike Cienfuegos got the start on the mound. He threw 3.2 innings allowing four runs and eight hits.

Offensively Armani Raygoza went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Diego Villescas finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Vaqueros will be back in action Tuesday night taking on Rice on the road at 6:30 p.m.