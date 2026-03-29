RGV Vipers will host the Austin Spurs in the first round of playoffs
The RGV Vipers clinched the No. 4 seed of the playoffs after dropping a heart breaker to Memphis Hustle Saturday night.
The Vipers are now set to host the first round of the playoffs where they'll face off against the Austin Spurs on Tuesday, March 31st 7:30 p.m.
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