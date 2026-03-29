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RGV Vipers will host the Austin Spurs in the first round of playoffs

RGV Vipers will host the Austin Spurs in the first round of playoffs
2 hours 17 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2026 Mar 29, 2026 March 29, 2026 6:56 PM March 29, 2026 in Sports

The RGV Vipers clinched the No. 4 seed of the playoffs after dropping a heart breaker to Memphis Hustle Saturday night. 

The Vipers are now set to host the first round of the playoffs where they'll face off against the Austin Spurs on Tuesday, March 31st 7:30 p.m.

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