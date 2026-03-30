Boys and Girls Club of McAllen expanding with new Wellness and Opportunity Center

The Boys and Girls Club in south McAllen is expanding.

A new Wellness and Opportunity Center is being built and will be located at the old Bonham Elementary School that closed several years ago.

The new center will offer free meals, sports, and educational programs. Students will also have access to financial literacy courses, college readiness, and social development activities.

"We see pockets of need, and here at the Wellness and Opportunity Center, we want to make sure those basic needs are met, things like food security, literacy, socialization, and physical activity," Boys and Girls Clubs of McAllen CEO Dalinda Gonzalez Alcantar said.

This is a $26 million project that is being paid through a mix of federal, state, and private funding. The center will open in June.