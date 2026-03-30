One student detained following report of weapon on campus at Edcouch-Elsa High School

One student was detained following a lockdown at Edcouch-Elsa High School after reports of a possible weapon on campus, according to Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District School Board President Dr. Juan Jose Ybarra.

Ybarra, along with Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joe Garza, held a press conference at the administration building following the lockdown.

"I want to reassure families, staff and community that all of our students and staff are safe," Ybarra said.

Ybarra said no one was injured, no weapon was found, and the high school has been secured.

As previously reported, a safety notice sent to high school parents from the district said a student reported another student may have a weapon on campus.

"As soon as that information was received, our safety protocols were immediately put into action. The campus was placed on lockdown, law enforcement responded right away and district and campus staff established emergency procedures exactly as they were designed to be followed," Ybarra said.

Ybarra said because this is a student matter and part of an active investigation, additional details about the detained student will not be shared. Authorities are still following up on information connected to the investigation.

"We will always respond with urgency and care. The safety of our students and staff will always remain our highest priority," Ybarra said.

At the recommendation of law enforcement, students will be released in stages, according to Ybarra.

Parents can pick up their kids at their respective schools, according to the district. High school students who ride the bus have been taken home, while middle school and elementary school students are being picked up by parents to give buses time to complete high school drop offs.

For further updates, visit the district's Facebook page.