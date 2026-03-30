x

Monday, March 30, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s

Monday, March 30, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
9 hours 22 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 10:15 AM March 30, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days