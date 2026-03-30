Pump Patrol: Monday, March 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Drought conditions drive alligator into Los Fresnos neighborhood
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One student detained following report of weapon on campus at Edcouch-Elsa High...
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Boys and Girls Club of McAllen expanding with new Wellness and Opportunity...
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Donna police search for shooting suspect after man found with gunshot wounds
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Valley group preparing Mother's Day celebration for military service women