Valley group preparing Mother's Day celebration for military service women

A Rio Grande Valley group, Veteran Females United, is celebrating the women who've served in the armed forces.

The group is getting ready for a special Mother's Day event by hosting the 6th Annual Salute to Military Mothers' Luncheon.

Veteran Females United Sergeant-At-Arms Gaby Headen and member Joann Consiglio spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the goal for the event and how people can attend.

The luncheon is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, at the Rio Events Center, located at 1800 North Expressway in Brownsville.

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