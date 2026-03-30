AEP Texas announces scheduled power outages on South Padre Island for equipment upgrades
AEP Texas announced there will be scheduled power outages on South Padre Island for critical equipment upgrades.
The city of South Padre Island said the outages are necessary to allow crews to perform the upgrades, which are designed to improve long-term service reliability for the island.
The outages will begin on Monday, March 30 around 11 p.m. and are expected to affect approximately 5,000 AEP customers.
On Tuesday, March 31, crews will work through 7 a.m. to complete additional technical improvements. This phase should impact approximately 3,000 AEP customers.
Customers with any concerns or questions can call the AEP Customer Operations Center at 1-877-373-4858.
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