McAllen Public Library begins fee forgiveness program

Residents who have overdue items from the McAllen Public Library have a chance to get their fees waived.

Beginning Wednesday, late fees will be waived as part of the library's forgiveness program. All you have to do is return your items to any of the McAllen library branches.

"It happens, we're all human, the materials sometimes get lost, you know, they get stuck under the car seat or you know, behind the shelf somewhere. Bringing those materials back in time for summer allows everyone to enjoy these materials and get everyone all set for their reading goals during the summer," McAllen Public Library Assistant Supervisor Jorge Luis Gonzalez said.

Last year, the library waived more than $3,000 in fees and almost $8,000 in returned lost items.

This year, the library is following a Star Wars theme. Residents will have until May 4 to get those fees waived.

The library will celebrate May 4 with a party and several Star Wars characters are already up for people to see.